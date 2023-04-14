Jellico, TN Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
April 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSESG Explorer, a new book by Christopher Loric, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The United States has sent a fleet of ships on a diplomatic mission, traveling to a planet they received a message from. They meet the people of Kammorriga and discover that they are seeking new worlds to conquer. They discover just how dangerous the galaxy truly is.
About the Author
Christopher Loric is a retired U.S. Navy CDR, having given 28 years of service. He was deployed with the U.S. Navy and served twice with the U.S. Marine Corps including a year in Iraq; he had multiple assignments at commandant command level planning and overseeing multiple operations. He has always been interested in the history of the world-leaders, governments, and militaries. He looks forward to the day that man settles on Mars and expands to the rest of the solar system.
SESG Explorer is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardbound $32.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4303-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sesg-explorer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sesg-explorer/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
