Brownwood, TX Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMississippi Bones, a new book by Jimmy Jameson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mississippi Bones is a super-fictional expansion of experiences that the author and his friends had as children in Texas told through the lens of freckled-face fourth-grader Jimmy Jameson during his English class report. This mischievous-but lovable!-little redhead pulls no punches as he takes us on a thought-provoking journey exploring different perspectives of social and historical realities, which lie beyond the purview of political correctness. The author's own experiences in a child psychiatric ward in the 1960s, as well as the arcane environment of the sexual revolution of the era, prompted some of the primary elements of Jimmy Jameson's work, while also being filled with intellectual fun and thrills for the enjoyment of the reader.
Mississippi Bones is a 150-page hardbound with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7391-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mississippi-bones/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mississippi-bones/
