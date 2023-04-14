Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Book of Poetry
April 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWords to Wail into the Wind: A Collection of 77 Poems, a new book by Michael Armando Gallegos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Words to Wail into the Wind is an accumulation of interpretations and experiences of the world. It is meant to be blunt, raw, and unapologetic.
"…so please peer into my eyes, and tell me if what you see is something you can relate to"
Words to Wail into the Wind: A Collection of 77 Poems is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4337-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/words-to-wail-into-the-wind-a-collection-of-77-poems/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/words-to-wail-into-the-wind-a-collection-of-77-poems/
