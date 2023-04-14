Mesa, AZ Author Publishes Novel
Sydney & Sakura: Inferno Rift, a new book by H.R. Chambers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sixteen-year-old Sydney is a relatively behaved teen. She keeps to herself, takes ballet classes, and excels in school. Life is busy, but it's good. It's just her and her mom against the world, with everything as it should be.
Until one fateful afternoon….
In the blink of an eye, Sydney is plunged into an interdimensional conflict and discovers a long-kept secret of her heritage. She endures harsh training and must defeat her own inner struggles in order to save the world she's grown up in and the world her parents once called home.
About the Author
H.R. Chambers grew up in California where she loved reading books by Judy Blume and writing short stories. She graduated from college with a degree in Child Development in 2005 and worked for almost twenty years in the field, including owning and operating a daycare for nine years.
She currently lives in Arizona and is in the process of making writing her full-time career. She is married (going on 18 years) and is mother to two children and the best dog in the world. When not writing, H.R. enjoys reading, playing Animal Crossings: New Horizons and celebrating Halloween all year long.
Sydney & Sakura: Inferno Rift is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-483-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sydney-sakura-inferno-rift/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sydney-sakura-inferno-rift/
