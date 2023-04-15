Midlothian, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBest Friends, a new book by Janet Davis Talbott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Best Friends follows young vivacious Sarah, her two best friends-her pony Trudy and her dog Hopalong-through a tragedy that changes the ten-year-old's life. With the help of her family and friends, Sarah works hard to regain her strength and spirit, and in doing so, conceives a way to help many others. Read along as Sarah and those she loves work to bring her dream to life. The author says, "Through the eyes of reading my book, readers feel the things I have experienced. The smell of flowers, noise of creeks moving swiftly, winds blowing through your hair, rabbits running through a field of wildflowers. That the simple things in life can bring you happiness, that even going through tragedy, you can overcome anything."
About the Author
Janet Davis Talbott has been retired for ten years. Her life revolves around her children and her grandchildren. Outside of her family, animals are her second love. Talbott enjoys crafts and gardening when not spending time with her family.
Best Friends is a 62-page hardbound with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3080-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/best-friends-talbott/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/best-friends-talbott/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us