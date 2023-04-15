Bluefield, WV Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry
April 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInspirational Poems, a new book by Betty Virginia Shrader, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Betty Virginia Shrader was raised on a farm outside of Bluefield, WV. Her father and mother had eleven children, and she is the youngest. On their farm, her family raised cows, horses, pigs and chickens.
She married her husband at the age of nineteen, and they raised three sons. They moved out to the country where they continue to live at this time. In other words, they love just being country. God has blessed them with three sons, 3 daughter in laws, six grandchildren, one step-grandson, and seven great-grandchildren.
She loves the West Virginia mountains, and the birds, squirrels, deer and ducks that go there to have their young ones every year.
Through her poetry, she wants to share the goodness of God, his mercy and his forgiveness. She attends a small church with her husband. She hopes her poetry will bless others, lift them up and carry them through the hard times.
Inspirational Poems is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-091-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/inspirational-poems-shrader/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inspirational-poems-shrader/
