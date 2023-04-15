Normal, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Messy Room, a new book by Vicky M. Van Dan-Pletsch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Messy Room tells the story of a family with children who have very messy rooms. The rooms are so messy that it is trickling down the steps! While children of all ages will have fun with the rhymes throughout the story, they are also learning a very important message: a cleaned room makes more time for play.
About the Author
Vicky M. Van Dan-Pletsch has taught music in the public schools for thirty-seven years, retiring in June 2017. She currently teaches private music lessons to students of all ages, plays the clarinet in the Bloomington-Normal Community Band, is a member of the Clarinet Choir, and is a church pianist and organist. She belongs to and is a member of the NAfME, TRS, IRTA, AARP, McLean County Farm Bureau, and has been active with the Special Olympics, Relay for Life, and Habitat for Humanity. Her hobbies include music, baking, cooking, crafting, sewing, landscaping, walking, writing, and she is working on her second-degree black belt in Taekwondo. She collects music of all genres, music boxes, snowmen, spoons from around the world, Green Bay Packers paraphernalia, and has a sweet tooth for dark chocolate. Pletsch has been married to her husband Dan for over thirty-nine years. She has two sons: Justin, who is married to Emily, and Jared. Justin and Emily have given her two granddaughters, Mary-Margaret and Rachel.
The Messy Room is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7368-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-messy-room/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-messy-room/
