Coudersport, PA Author Publishes Novel
April 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Magendra: Volume One, a new book by Dana Witham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Having lost her memory, a young lady finds that she is in possession of some very strange abilities. In the process of trying to understand her unique situation, she runs into a reality that is beyond the normal. She also encounters some other talented people along her journey. The mixture of science, philosophy, and adventure fiction makes this book unique. Your reality is only limited by what you can believe.
About the Author
Dana Witham was born in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. He currently resides in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, with his wife and three children. Dana wrote this novel based on real people whom all played a role-playing game together. This is the account of their adventures. Dana wishes for the reader to enjoy reading this book as much as they enjoyed playing it. He plans for this to be the first book in a series.
The Magendra: Volume One is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4175-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-magendra-volume-one/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-magendra-volume-one/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
