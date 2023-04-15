Polk City, FL Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDeceitful Reign, a new book by Dr. KL Burger & SR Burger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Katie has your average middle-class American life: a loving husband, three beautiful children, and wonderful friends. But when she's gifted an all-expenses-paid vacation to the home country of her ancestors, she and the rest of her family find themselves in the middle of a plot to overthrow the King of Spain, a murderous tyrant who has now set his sights on Katie. Through a series of strange occurrences, Katie not only discovers more about the country of her heritage, but also about herself and the destiny she must fulfill.
About the Author
Dr. KL Burger enjoys Renaissance Faires and travel, just like the heroine of this tale. She has five children and, so far, three grandchildren. The first chapter of this book is based on true events, as her own family is descended from Spanish nobility.
Deceitful Reign is a 166-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7027-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/deceitful-reign/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/deceitful-reign/
