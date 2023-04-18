Acworth, GA Author Publishes Spiritual Journey Book
April 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe On-Time God, a new book by Dr. Ola Adewale, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life is often said not to be fair, but with God on our side, life can be fair to us. Why? When we put our trust in God, He always shows up for us.
The On-Time God is not meant to be just a book. It is more of a journey on the faithfulness of God, the timeliness of God, and how He always shows up at the right time and on time, even when we think He is late.
About the Author
Dr. Ola Adewale was born and raised in Nigeria. She relocated to the United States of America in 2002 and currently resides in Georgia.
Dr. Adewale is a committed lover of God and a Public Health Professional, a profession she pursued because of her love to serve humanity. She currently serves as a deaconess in the Redeemed Christian Church God (City of David, Atlanta). Her mantra is "do unto others as you would want them to do unto you". She anchors herself on the word of God found in the book of Numbers chapter twenty-three, verse nineteen, prompting her to pour her heart out through this book.
The On-Time God is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-001-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
