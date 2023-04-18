West Lafayette, IN Author Publishes Vampire Novel
April 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Vampire, a new book by Craig Hadley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What if most of vampire lore and mythology was wrong? What if being a 'vampire' had nothing to do with good or evil, but instead was about a freak manifestation of events that created immortal beings? Joshua Jacob Jones is 600 years old…and the last vampire. Joshua is dragged back to his past when one of his human friends seeks him out after many years apart to share that a small group of very rich and powerful people have acquired vampire blood and are working to unlock the secret to becoming immortal.
Joshua agrees to join forces with his old friend to track down and destroy the source of the blood, as well as all the current research. To accomplish this mission, Joshua teams up with an unlikely group of allies, including a young Japanese woman who is incredibly gifted and a deadly samurai, six former six former special Ops soldiers from across the globe., and a beautiful middle-aged woman with a past that is key to unlocking the secrets of the rich and powerful group striving to become immortal. But it's not just her secrets that will play a role in this mission. Joshua's secrets are just as important…
About the Author
Craig Hadley earned a history and anthropology degree from the University of South Carolina, as well as a master's in museum science from Johns Hopkins University. He has worked as a professional archaeologist and historian for more than twenty years. Throughout his career he has consulted and managed museums across the United States. He has also been a historical technical advisor on various motion pictures and documentaries. His specialty is military history, more specifically the American Revolution, the Civil War, and World War II.
Craig is a big classic film buff and has taught the history of film at various colleges, including his specialty, "History According to Hollywood." He also enjoys science fiction and fantasy.
The Last Vampire is a 304-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-108-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
