San Diego, CA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRandom Ramblings, Volume 2: Thoughts That Make You Ponder, Thoughts That Make Your Mind Wander, a new book by Susanne Ross, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the second book for author Susanne Ross. Self-described as "writing like a 9-year-old," Ross sees poetry in EVERYTHING. Inspiration comes to her in the mundane, everyday things: people; places; events; observations; musings; nature; the weather; feelings and experiences (particularly from her dysfunctional childhood). She has a strong enthusiasm and passion for life. Within her books, she attempts to paint a vivid picture with words, as she writes spontaneously, thoughtfully, from the heart, with feeling.
About the Author
Susanne Ross grew up in a Navy family and has lived all over the United States, and overseas as well. Her own childhood was very rocky in that her parents divorced, remarried, and then divorced once again. She grew up in a very chaotic home, to say the least.
Susanne had a long and successful work history, and now she is happily retired. She lives with her long-time fiancé, along with a special cat, in San Diego, California, her hometown. She has two adult children as well, ages 27 and 38. She is a retired civil servant, having worked for cities, counties, state, and federal governments, as well as for an elementary- and middle-school district, a community college district, in addition to having worked for a private practice (retired) dentist as one of his chairside assistants-as an RDA. Being now retired, Susanne has plenty of time to write, which she finds thoroughly enjoyable.
Random Ramblings, Volume 2: Thoughts That Make You Ponder, Thoughts That Make Your Mind Wander is a 620-page hardbound with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7105-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/random-ramblings-volume-2-thoughts-that-make-you-ponder-thoughts-that-make-your-mind-wander/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/random-ramblings-volume-2-thoughts-that-make-you-ponder-thoughts-that-make-your-mind-wander/
