Winterset, IA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBut, T-Rexes Don't Belong in the Forest!, a new book by Aurora Boston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On a bright sunny day, while playing in her backyard, a little girl hears a strange roar coming from the forest. Could it actually be a T-Rex?
But T-Rexes don't live in the forest! Or do they?
About the Author
Aurora Boston is a mother to two beautiful children, aged five and one. She resides with her family in Winterset, Iowa.
But, T-Rexes Don't Belong in the Forest! is a 36-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-216-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/but-t-rexes-dont-belong-in-the-forest/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/but-t-rexes-dont-belong-in-the-forest/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us