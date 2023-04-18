Bella Collina Hosts LEAD Partnership Launch Event in Montverde, FL
April 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMontverde, FL – Bella Collina, a top Florida golf community, was honored to host the LEAD Partnership launch on February 23. Nearly 100 business owners, officials, and economic development leaders attended the event. Lake Economic Area Development (LEAD) is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization that fosters public-private partnerships to strengthen the Lake County regional economy. Its pillars are business retention, attraction, and creation. To achieve its goals, LEAD unites the efforts of local government, chambers of commerce, educational and workforce organizations, and other community stakeholders. High on the list of LEAD's objectives is recruiting new primary employers to Lake County within the logistics/distribution, manufacturing, and agribusiness sectors. Bella Collina, located in the Southeast corner of Lake County, joins more than 25 other local businesses and organizations as a LEAD investor.
During the event, attendees who invested in the success of the nonprofit and Lake County's economic development had opportunities to connect with colleagues and peers while being officially introduced to the LEAD Partnership organization. While the event serves as an official "ribbon-cutting" for the nonprofit, LEAD has already accomplished many of its early goals of creating a fully-staffed team, completing strategic planning, establishing programs of work for the fiscal year 2022 to 2023, coordinating city familiarization tours, setting up an active project pipeline, and beginning development of its website.
The organization's leadership will focus on creating a comprehensive database of sites, buildings, infrastructure, economic development resources, and contacts in the coming months. By identifying infrastructure development priorities necessary for business recruitment, LEAD intends to recruit target industry sectors and expand the environment for entrepreneurism.
"We are excited to launch the LEAD Partnership as the first ever public/private partnership focused solely on strengthening the Lake County, FL economy. It has been shown across the U.S. that a more prosperous and sustainable economy is created when private businesses innovate, engage, and collaborate with local governments. The support and leadership of vested Lake County businesses are paramount to pushing forward this vision, leading to more higher-wage job opportunities and wealth for area residents as a whole. To this point, we are proud to have Bella Collina both as an investor and a leader in the organization through the involvement of Spencer Schar, Operations Manager at Bella Collina, on our Board of Directors," said Ray Villegas, VP of LEAD.
Local business owners and stakeholders unable to attend the LEAD launch in person can contact the LEAD team at Leading Lake to learn more about becoming an official partner.
Bella Collina is one of Central Florida's top event venues. Get more information about scheduling your event at Bella Collina Events.
About Bella Collina
This 1,900-acre private golf and lakefront oasis is an award-winning Tuscan-inspired luxury community offering golf homes, lakefront estates, and lakefront condos. A host of luxury amenities are available to residents, including a 75,000 SF clubhouse, a Sir Nick Faldo-designed championship golf course, a resort-style pool, a full-service spa and salon, a health and fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball courts, multiple dining venues, top-rated wedding venues, meeting space, and ballroom facility. To learn more about Bella Collina, visit www.BellaCollina.com.
About LEAD
Lake Economic Area Development (LEAD) is a nonprofit, public-private partnership
created to strengthen, support, and unite the Lake County regional economy. As a
501(c)6, the organization partners with local government, chambers of commerce,
educational & workforce organizations and other community stakeholders to
collectively drive economic growth in Lake County.
Contact Information
Spencer Schar
Bella Collina
407-469-4980
Contact Us
