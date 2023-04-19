Simi Valley, CA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
April 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Hell to Home: The Final Vietnam Story, a new book by DJ Power, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After a failed mission in Vietnam, Marine and expert marksman Jim Coleman wakes up in a body bag, having survived a nearly fatal bullet to the head. From Hell to Home follows this soldier's journey of recovery, grief, and duty as he struggles with the morality of battle and comes to terms with everything the war has taken from him.
About the Author
DJ Power is a native of Boston, Massachusetts. He has held many titles throughout his life: businessman, entrepreneur, husband, father, but most importantly, Marine. He proudly served his country with two years of duty in South Vietnam. After retiring from the Marines, Power worked for American Airlines for fifteen years.
From Hell to Home: The Final Vietnam Story is a 242-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7057-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-hell-to-home-the-final-vietnam-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-hell-to-home-the-final-vietnam-story/
