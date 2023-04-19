Aptos, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
April 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOnstad Mythology: World of Legends, a new book by Tim Onstad, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A proof of concept for an entirely new sub-genre of fantasy that blends magic and science, Onstad Mythology: World of Legends is a compilation of high fantasy short stories based on ancient myths, reimagined to accommodate our modern scientific knowledge and technology.
Showcasing a level of awe and whimsy that's virtually nonexistent in mainstream fantasy, Tim Onstad's stories contain messages of optimism in trying circumstances as well as personal empowerment to solve big problems and overcome hardship.
About the Author
Tim Onstad was an avid volunteer who worked at a local thrift store that recycles e-waste and provides impoverished seniors with meals. He spends his Mondays reading stories at an open mic. Having lived his whole life along the California coast, he spends a lot of time with his extended family.
He enjoys video games, collecting vintage electronics and media, photography, and hiking. He was drawn to creative writing because it allowed him to build confidence in his ideas and test world building concepts in online communities.
Onstad Mythology: World of Legends is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7185-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/onstad-mythology-world-of-legends-magic-and-science-come-together-in-ways-never-before-seen/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/onstad-mythology-world-of-legends-magic-and-science-come-together-in-ways-never-before-seen/
