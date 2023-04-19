Santa Barbara County, CA Author Publishes Historical Fiction
April 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBasque Poppies: Survival Under the Swastika, a new book by Francine Kosla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on true accounts of a French Basque family. Joseph Vienney, his wife and teenaged daughters were patiently resigned to wait out the German occupation until conscience, opportunity and the enemy arrived at their door. Shackled by the Nazis living under his own roof, Joseph engineered one of the most ingenious missions of WW II. But unless he could flawlessly choreograph events, the reprisals against the Basque population could only result in its genocide.
About the Author
Francine Kosla lives on the California coast.
Basque Poppies: Survival Under the Swastika is a 232-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-020-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/basque-poppies-survival-under-the-swastika/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/basque-poppies-survival-under-the-swastika/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us