Mesa, AZ Author Publishes True Story
April 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDana Plato's Retreat: Third Edition, a new book by David Schwartz and Jessica True, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Third Edition has over 20 more pictures added!!! Diff'rent Strokes star Dana Plato holds up a video store and runs a swinger's club in Phoenix true story tell all! Better than 50 Shades of Grey and My Cousin Vinny because it's true!
4 stars out of 4 stars from onlinebookclub.org!
"One aspect of the book that stands out is David's humor that permeates the entire book. I just could not stop laughing throughout the story, especially with his funny way of diffusing heated situations…"
"…Riveting…"
With a larger-than-life personality, Dana's "bad boy" agent and lover, author David Schwartz, tells it like it is. Dana's roommate in the swinger's club, coauthor Jessica True (nicknamed Jessie James in the club) is bright as sunshine yet finding herself caught up in this devilish thrill ride. Though not remotely a biography of Dana's life, this book recounts the full history of the popular retreat (overnight resort) that she headlined. This retreat was the Phoenix nightclub that was infiltrated by undercover cops and, eventually, shut down in 1994. This sexy thriller can be compared to the light-hearted tone of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with the authors narrating their individual experiences as if in an episode of The Office. When fans learn about Dana's adorable antics, they will grow to love the star even more. The book title came from Dana's last name being the same as the most famous swinger's club in history called Plato's Retreat in New York. And so the authors named the swinger's club in Phoenix Dana Plato's Retreat, the subject of this book. Category: nonfiction memoir, adult humor, explicit sexual content, and brief nudity.
About the Author
Author David Schwartz is a movie producer and entrepreneur and was recently added to Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide listing. Mr. Schwartz has also published modeling magazines and owned many companies dealing with beautiful women. Coauthor Jessica True came to be Dana's roommate in the swinger's club while she was performing in local theatre and commercials in the 90's.
Dana Plato's Retreat: Third Edition is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-225-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dana-platos-retreat-third-edition/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dana-platos-retreat-third-edition/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us