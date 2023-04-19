Boca Raton, FL Author Publishes Novel
April 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sun Follower, a new book by Margaret Greene, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This novel is set against major historical events of the twentieth and twenty-first century in both Europe and the USA. The story is about several generations of courageous people who lived, loved, struggled, and survived against all odds and adversity. It is a fascinating eyewitness account of war, revolution, the breakup of an empire, emigration, and terrorists' acts that shook the world. It is also a unique affirmation of the strength of the human spirit. The book brings forth the message that courage, hope, and love will always triumph.
The Sun Follower is a 424-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-499-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sun-follower/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-sun-follower/
