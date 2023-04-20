Morehead, KY Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
April 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNittany Lion, a new book by Dan Conti, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The novel is set at a time when the country seems hopelessly divided, torn apart by a war overseas, economic distress, and political corruption. A young family is coping with tragedy, a serious illness, and a future that appears fraught with peril. It is 1970 and Francis Rosselli is coming home from Vietnam. Set in the hills of central Pennsylvania, Nittany Lion is a tale that revolves around characters and events in the small town of Nollville near the Penn State University campus. A young widow, her grown son, and her eight-year-old daughter who loves basketball struggle to make sense of a world in constant turmoil.
About the Author
Dan Conti is a native of New Castle, Pennsylvania. Nittany Lion is Conti's first novel. He has written two other books, POWs in 2006 and A Reporter's Notebook in 2017. Conti is the winner of more than thirty-five news reporting awards from the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana Associated Press. He currently lives in Morehead, Kentucky and is a retired broadcast journalist.
Nittany Lion is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-672-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nittany-lion/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/nittany-lion/
