Carroll, IA Author Publishes Memoir
April 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Life: Based On A True Story, a new book by Hadgu Petros, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Life is the tale of the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of Hadgu Petros. He explores the different stages of his life in this captivating story and proves to ultimately be an inspiration to all. Throughout all of his struggles, Hadgu keeps his faith in God strong at all times and is grateful to Him for keeping him alive and strong.
About the Author
Hadgu Petros was born in Massawa, Eritrea in 1954. His father passed away a month before he was born, and he grew up in poverty with his mother. Petros was naturalized in the United States in Newark, New Jersey in 2008. He has three children: Dr. Ruth Petros, Shamm Petros, and Mike Petros.
My Life: Based On A True Story is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-651-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-life-based-on-a-true-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-life-based-on-a-true-story/
