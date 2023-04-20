El Sobrante, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMe and My Dad: A Day at the Quarry, a new book by N. Lineaweaver, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On a lovely Saturday, a father brings his child to the quarry where he works. He shows his child all the amazing equipment the workers use at the quarry and the great people he works with! It is truly a wonderful day of adventure.
About the Author
N. Lineaweaver was born in Albany, California. In her free time she loves to read, crafting, and creating new recipes. She and her family reside in El Sobrante, California.
Me and My Dad: A Day at the Quarry is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7206-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/me-and-my-dad-a-day-at-the-quarry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/me-and-my-dad-a-day-at-the-quarry/
