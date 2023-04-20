Hammond, LA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
Maximize Your Potential is about developing your God-given abilities to the fullest that will ultimately lead to future success. It encourages and informs us that we have purpose and that we are destined to be successful. In today's world, with so much going on, we need hope, faith, and something to live for. If we don't know our purpose in life, this book instructs us on how to find it. Inspired by the holy spirit in a world where people have given up and thrown in the towel because they feel like they have nothing to live for, the author prays and hopes that after you read this book, you will find your purpose and walk in it to the fullest.
About the Author
Rev. Michael D. Johnson started preaching at the age of fourteen. He served as an Armor Bearer for many years. He has had many ups and downs, but because of his "Praise," God has pulled him through a lot of situations and obstacles that could have overtaken him. The moment that he learned how to tap into his potential was the moment when God started to elevate him. Johnson has been blessed to serve some of the greatest pastors on this side of heaven. From coaching community basketball to teaching discipleship throughout his state, God put Johnson in positions and places where he effectively helped change people's lives. As a father of three (Devin, Annika, and Shytirin), Johnson is blessed to have become the father he needed to be because of them. While working many years in mental health, Johnson learned how to cultivate the gifts and abilities that God has given him. One of his favorite sayings is "If I can't touch the lives I come in contact with on a daily basis, then I am no good to myself and especially to God." When comes to God's purpose for his life, he often quotes, "I am not sure if God is faithful to me but one thing, I do know that God is faithful to His Word concerning me!"
Maximize Your Potential is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7174-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/maximize-your-potential/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/maximize-your-potential/
