San Diego, CA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
April 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChange Your Life 180°, a new book by Ashley Wetzel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Change Your Life 180 Degrees: Transform Your Life Using the Law of Attraction, Manifest the Life of Your Dreams is an inspirational self-improvement book designed to help the reader manifest their best life. This book is an easy to follow, step by step guide on how to rewire your subconscious mind so that you can manifest your desires. The author takes her readers on a journey that she has been through herself. She shares her own experiences in order to help others experience the same magic that she has experienced. Through these experiences, the text gives the readers the tools needed for the law of attraction to work effectively in their own life.
About the Author
Ashley Wetzel was born in Oklahoma City. She currently resides in San Diego, California where she is a loving mom to her two beautiful boys. She has worked in the travel industry for more than eighteen years. She has cultivated her unique voice based on her interpersonal experiences, travel adventures, and willingness to learn by listening to others.
Change Your Life 180° is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-352-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/change-your-life-180/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/change-your-life-180-transform-your-life-using-the-law-of-attraction-manifest-the-life-of-your-dreams/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
