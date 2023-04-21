Tulsa, OK Author Publishes Spiritual Wellness Book
April 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Expressed Image: A Revelation to Change Your Situation, a new book by Clint L. Hampton Jr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Clint L. Hampton Jr. shares his desire to communicate God's goodness and presence in everyday experiences. He shows how important it is for us to maintain a healthy image as we move forward in life. Although there are many different concerns, such as race and personal relationships to poor self-image, we all can benefit from an image of God realized in our lives.
About the Author
Clint L. Hampton Jr. strives to live a life of purpose and to motivate others. He is a father to two children who inspire him greatly. Clint had a successful career on the football field both in high school and college, also was a member of the 1978 National Championship team at the University of Southern California where he also earned his B.S. in Public Affairs. The goal of this book is to create a thirst that will propel you forward, as we drink in the words of life thereby expressing His image in the world.
The Expressed Image: A Revelation to Change Your Situation is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-249-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-expressed-image/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-expressed-image-a-revelation-to-change-your-situation/
