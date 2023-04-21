Arlington, WA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLightning and Insight, a new book by Susan D Watson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As boys and men disappear from across the land, Louiza is forced to leave her family home and farmland behind and in the hands of wealthy officials. As she journeys on, she locates other women missing their husbands and sons. Together, they create a new home, a peaceful home guarded by the spirits of the forest. With the unexpected return of her husband, Louiza gives birth to two beautiful and magically gifted daughters who together will turn the tide of the land and bring about a new era of freedom.
About the Author
Susan D Watson is an artist, gardener, and a big fan of science fiction and fantasy. She lives among the trees in the Pacific Northwest, along with the many native plants in her own backyard. She enjoys her pets, usually just her cat and dog but currently is taking care of one chicken and a cat.
Lightning and Insight is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4423-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lightning-and-insight/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lightning-and-insight/
