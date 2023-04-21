Hayward, WI Author Publishes True Story
April 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRelay, a new book by Max Thomas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Relay is the true story of a broken-hearted narcissist as told by a chronic liar.
Everyone has been in love and has had their heart broken before.
But no one has hurt quite like this.
Relay is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-014-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/relay/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/relay/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us