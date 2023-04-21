Mims, FL Author Publishes Supernatural Memoir
April 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRandom Encounters with the Supernatural, a new book by Jane Horton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jane Horton chronicles her lifetime encounters with one of a kind events witnessed by herself and her family. She recounts her experiences of divine interventions, dreams, apparitions, past life memories, near death experiences, visitations of deceased loved ones and mediums.
About the Author
Jane Horton graduated from Mercer University with a degree in political science. She has worked in education, both as a preschool director and a teacher. She spent many years as a stay-at-home mom as well. Horton enjoys genealogy, gardening, history, and community service.
Random Encounters with the Supernatural is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7272-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/random-encounters-with-the-supernatural/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/random-encounters-with-the-supernatural/
