Palm Bay, FL Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
April 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom A Kid To A King: Learning How To Transition From Immaturity To Maturity, a new book by Edward L. Butler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There comes a time in a man's life where he has to grow up. Grow up? Yes, grow up! All because a man looks like one doesn't mean that he is. Most men believe that once they see certain attributes of manhood; they are the men they need to be.
See, there is more to being a man than by appearance alone. Becoming a man has little to do with the outward appearance of age and looks, but has everything to do with maturing the inner man. As men, it is very vital to understand the mindset.
It takes guts-a lot of guts to perform certain duties in becoming a man. In this book, you learn to unlearn immature habits, revamp your thinking, capture your identity, and get clarity on what a king's role is and how to act in it. It's an evaluation, which means to rectify your flaws! Once a man understands his flaws, he is able to understand what is needed to discipline himself to be less flawed. The more a man works on himself, the more disciplined he becomes to be wise, and the less he will deal with fools who are unequally yoked with mature wisdom. A self-check of oneself is an up on many men who decline on a self-evaluation. You see things other men can't see, and you understand things that other men misunderstand. Keep this as a mindset… "Feelings aren't serious friends! They lie, procrastinate and are very indecisive." Lean not on your feelings when engaging this book. But put forth the actions needed to transition into a more mature man!
About the Author
Edward L. Butler enjoys spending time with family, speaking to the youth and volunteering in the community. His hobbies are playing chess, working out and writing books.
From A Kid To A King: Learning How To Transition From Immaturity To Maturity is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4207-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-a-kid-to-a-king-learning-how-to-transition-from-immaturity-to-maturity/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-a-kid-to-a-king-learning-how-to-transition-from-immaturity-to-maturity/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us