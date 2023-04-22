Barry Garapedian to Host Virtual 'Expanding Your Comfort Zone' Event
April 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsLos Angeles, CA – April 3, 2023 – Barry Garapedian, a successful Wall Street financial advisor for 39 years and founder of MAG7 Consulting, will be hosting a quarterly virtual workshop on June 7th, 2023, aimed at teaching young adults high-value habits that can lead to success.
During the two-hour workshop, Garapedian will share his personal experiences and insights on developing habits that can help young adults achieve their goals and succeed in life. The workshop will cover topics such as time management, goal-setting, effective communication, and self-discipline.
"Developing high-value habits is essential for young adults who want to succeed in today's competitive world. I call my method Mag 7," says Garapedian, "the Magnificent 7 tactics not taught in school, church or by most parents. I've distilled it down to what works for kids and young adults in the 14-27 age range."
MAG7 Consulting is a career and academic consulting firm that specializes in personal and professional development. The company's mission is to empower individuals to achieve their goals and realize their full potential through coaching, training, and consulting services.
The workshop is open to all young adults aged 14-27 and will take place on June 7th, 2023 from 3pm to 4pm PST. Register by emailing barry@mag7consultants.com.
About Barry Garapedian:
Garapedian began his career on Wall Street in his twenties, where he shot to the top, receiving recognition from the Financial Times and Barron's. Throughout his career he has worked closely with clients and their children, helping them to foster value that is well beyond the family's balance sheet. For over 15 years, he has also volunteered as a Career Coach at Pepperdine University, mentoring close to 1,000 students.
