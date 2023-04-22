Horn Lake, MS Author Publishes Western Novella
April 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBen and Me, a new book by Mike Upchurch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ben and Me takes place on the Western plains of Texas, chronicling a young man named Mark Collins and his encounters with a ranch foreman named Ben. Little did Mark know at the time that a tragedy which had occurred years ago in Mark's life had also involved Ben. Through the passage of time though, Ben and Mark form a deep relationship. Ben and Me reflects on the love Mark has for Ben and the things he was taught.
About the Author
Mike Upchurch is a former Pastor and a retired motorsports chaplain. After a successful racing and announcing career, he now works in North Mississippi as a Facilities Manager. He also continues to minister when given the opportunity. His fiancé is a schoolteacher and offers her professional critique to all his projects, including a published children's book and several short stories.
Ben and Me is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4266-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ben-and-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ben-and-me/
