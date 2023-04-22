Elkton, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
April 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMilton the Snowman Goes to the South of France, a new book by Karean L. Sheldon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Milton the Snowman Goes to the South of France is about a snowman who decides to go somewhere looking for a change from the snowy place he lives. He then learns that he should have been happy where he was living before. He meets many kind people on his adventure, who help him get back to where he belongs. Adults and children alike will enjoy this snowy adventure!
About the Author
Karean L. Sheldon has worked as a teacher's aide in an elementary school for a number of years, helping children with their math and reading skills. She has four children of her own and several grandchildren. She currently works as a baker in a small cafe in her little town of Elkton, MD. She enjoys baking, cooking, writing, movies and spending time with her family.
Milton the Snowman Goes to the South of France is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7455-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/milton-the-snowman-goes-to-the-south-of-france/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/milton-the-snowman-goes-to-the-south-of-france/
