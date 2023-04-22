Taylorsville, UT Author Publishes Fiction Book
April 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Tale of Forgiveness and Love, a new book by Daisy M. Bratcher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every morning, young Mónica dreads going to school. As the shy new student who speaks Spanish with a strange American accent, she is frequently bullied, making her feel sad and lonely. Tired of being teased, Mónica decides to try to befriend the bully, Sandra, and see if she can solve the problem with kindness and a little understanding.
About the Author
Daisy M. Bratcher is a native of Veracruz, Mexico. She has five children and thirteen grandchildren and currently resides in Utah.
A Tale of Forgiveness and Love is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7106-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-tale-of-forgiveness-and-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-tale-of-forgiveness-and-love/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
