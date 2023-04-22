Rangely, CO Author Publishes Autobiography
April 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBehind Silent Eyes: The Secrets Within, a new book by Ianū Tebetrū, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The true story of Ianū Tebetrū-his life and journey. Raised in a Romanian orphanage where he suffered traumatic abuse, he believed his dreams had come true when at seven-years-old, Ianu was adopted by an American couple. But his adolescent years were disrupted by his attachment disorder and delinquent behavior until at age twelve, his adoptive parents gave him up to the state and into the care of social services.
About the Author
Ianū spent the next six years feeling displaced and unloved, living in one group home and then another until he was released at nineteen -lost and alone. In Behind Silent Eyes, Ianū reveals his abandonment, abuse, addiction, and recovery, sharing with the reader the remarkable story of how he redirected his life to become the man he is today.
Behind Silent Eyes: The Secrets Within is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3047-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/behind-silent-eyes-the-secrets-within/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/behind-silent-eyes-the-secrets-within/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
