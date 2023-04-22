Fremont, NE Child Author, Who Has Cerebral Palsy, Publishes Kids Book
April 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJosh's Adventure Series: by 9 year old Walter Matteo, a new book by Walter Matteo, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Walter Matteo lives in Fremont, NE with his dad and mom, Shawn and Kristen, and his 4 year old sister, Elizabeth. And we can't forget Wally his 10 year old Dachshund.
Walter is 10 years old and next fall will be in 5th grade at JCAC in Fremont NE. He has been in the dual language program since kindergarten at Washington School. That part of the day is taught in Spanish and the other part in English language.
He has a great imagination, can express his feelings and is very determined. He is a great motivator and wants everyone to eat right, exercise, and be healthy.
Walter and Elizabeth both have cerebral palsy and have to wear leg braces. That doesn't hold him back. He plays soccer and runs with his friends, Xavi, Jeremy, and Pierce. He is always there to help his sister and very protective of her.
If he gets discouraged he remembers sometimes pain is a part of life. He started writing these short stories during the pandemic when everyone was pretty much homebound.
He said he wants to be a successful author when he grows up. He can be and do anything he wants with prayers and the opportunity this great country gives him. His theme is "working hard sees a reward."
He hopes you enjoy the series Josh's Adventures. Keep reading and with God's help you can achieve your dreams.
Josh's Adventure Series: by 9 year old Walter Matteo is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-425-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/joshs-adventure-series-by-9-year-old-walter-matteo/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/joshs-adventure-series-by-9-year-old-walter-matteo/
