Banks, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBear Your Light: Root, a new book by Kimberly Hoffman Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A simple story of emotional awareness to lead to meditation on His creations for your little one that comes with the reminder "Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made." - JOHN 1:3.
It is important that we learn to quiet ourselves, to think deeply, and reflect on what we believe as well as our actions. Without this inward introspection, one can forget the importance of living righteously.
About the Author
Kimberly Hoffman Davis is a born-again Christian that was led on an agonizing journey back to Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit. She sees this book as an opportunity for parents and children to discuss the stormy emotions that can be experienced and why we feel no relief without a relationship with Christ. As a mother of four, she believes it is never too early to promote a relationship with Christ, as it was through her four year old daughter that the Holy Spirit showed her the way.
Bear Your Light: Root is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-340-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bear-your-light-root/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bear-your-light-root/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us