Owensboro, KY Author Publishes Fiction Book
April 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Snowball Moose: An Alaska Adventure, a new book by Paul D. Hampton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Snowball Moose is the story of how one family came to find an unlikely pet in the rugged wilderness of the Alaskan bush. When three brothers stumble upon a baby moose without a mother, they decide to take the wild animal in and nurse it back to health-without telling their parents. Though the whole family eventually comes to love their pet moose Snowball, calamity seems to follow the animal wherever it goes, leading to many adventures and a lot of laughs.
About the Author
Paul D. Hampton is a native Kentuckian and pastor who has traveled the world doing mission projects and disaster relief work. Hampton enjoys fishing and golf in his free time, and considers ministry to be both his life and his hobby combined. He and his wife have two children and four grandchildren. Ideas for this book came about while living in Alaska.
The Snowball Moose: An Alaska Adventure is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3131-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-snowball-moose/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-snowball-moose-an-alaska-adventure/
