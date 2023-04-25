Mequon, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
April 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHappy King Tut Day! King Tut Sees a Gig, a new book by Vennetta Switzer, has been released by RoseDog Books.
After always searching for interesting ways of teaching, Vennetta Switzer's idea for Happy King Tut Day!: King Tut Sees a Gig came from tutoring a young boy who was learning about palindromes. This fun and educational children's book includes highlighted palindromes to provide examples for children throughout the story. So, come along with Mom, Dad, Hannah, Anna, and Ava as they take a kayak to visit King Tut and play a gig!
About the Author
Vennetta Switzer graduated from Aurora University with an MA in gifted education. She has taught in schools in Naperville, Illinois; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York City; and Aurora, Illinois. She has always had a passion for teaching and loves seeing her students having fun learning "big words." Her teaching style is reflected in a quote by Albert Einstein, "It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge."
Now retired, Ms. Switzer lives near her nieces and nephews in Mequon, Wisconsin developing games and writing children's books.
Happy King Tut Day! King Tut Sees a Gig is a 38-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-800-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/happy-king-tut-day/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/happy-king-tut-day/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us