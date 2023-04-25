North Apollo, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSal's Wild Dream, a new book by Rosemary Dixon Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sal's Wild Dream is a fun and entertaining story of Sal, who seems to have the craziest dreams when he is sleeping! This entertaining rhyming tale is fun for children and their parents, who can enjoy the original illustrations that depict just how wild and crazy Sal's dreams really are! Read Sal's Wild Dream and go on the adventure of a lifetime!
About the Author
Rosemary Dixon Wilson has been married to Ronald Wilson for 32 years, and they have two sons: Travis and Kevin. Her Sal series books are based on her sons and some of their adventures. She has lived in North Apollo, Pennsylvania, almost her entire life. She worked in retail in many different businesses. She also worked in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the summer of 1982, which was a fun experience. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in Journalism.
Sal's Wild Dream is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7144-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sals-wild-dream/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sals-wild-dream/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us