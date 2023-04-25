Fountain Hills, AZ Author Publishes Fiction Book
April 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Summit: Paris, France: West Bank of the Seine, a new book by Edward Roh, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Summit brings together four of the most prominent authors from the late 19th and early 20th centuries: Charles Dickens, F. Scott Fitzgerald, O. Henry, and Ernest Hemingway.
For one brief evening in Paris, France, along the West Bank of the Seine, they gather in a little cafe to discuss their writing, style, and why and how they created their masterpieces.
Emotions sometimes run high, and the process of creative writing is addressed.
From New York's Scribner Brother Publishing, Maxwell Perkins hosts this gathering, invoking provocative dialogue and thoughts on each other's works.
For one night, you are invited into a world of creativity, prose, and the imagination of some of the finest authors from a bygone era.
About the Author
Edward Roh has written articles for several magazines and training manuals for corporations.
His background includes academia where he worked with classroom technologies from K through 12. Prior to that, he worked in broadcast, both radio and television.
Roh has written several children's books and holds many other copyrights yet to be published. He began writing stories at the age of six and has continued to pursue and enjoy this endeavor.
He is an avid fan of classic novels and authors and spends most of his free time researching earlier writers and novels. Originally from Wisconsin, he now resides in the Phoenix Valley area.
The Summit: Paris, France: West Bank of the Seine is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-437-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-summit-paris-france-west-bank-of-the-seine/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-summit-paris-france-west-bank-of-the-seine/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
