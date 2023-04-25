Victorville, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
So Many More Books, a new book written by Dr. Sarah ShaBazz-Ugwumba and illustrated by Aminah ShaBazz, has been released by RoseDog Books.
So Many More Books is the sequel to So Many Books. It is a colorful picture book that tells the story of a little boy who loves his collection of books. He delights in sharing his collection with readers as he takes them on an adventure with his book collection! You will enjoy his exuberance as he proudly displays his books and explain why he loves them all. This is a great book to build enthusiasm for young readers to gain the love of reading and the joy of books.
About the Author
Dr. Sarah ShaBazz-Ugwumba is a professional educator and has teaching credentials in both general and special education. She has experience teaching kindergarten through college. Her passion for teaching goes beyond the classroom. She coached the elementary girls' basketball team for five years, where her teams swept the annual tournament and won the championship in 2015. Additionally, she implemented an afterschool cheerleading program, which gave fifty-five girls eighteen cheerleading opportunities at the basketball games. Sarah is the founder of a mobile tutoring company that provides educational assistance to students of all ages. She also works in the community in programs that support young women and awards scholarships to high school girls. She is the natural mother of eleven children: six sons and five daughters.
Sarah is the author of five books. Dr. Shabazz-Ugwumba received a Ph.D in special education in 2018.
About the Illustrator
Aminah ShaBazz is the third child of the author. Aminah has been drawing since she was five years old! She sold her first piece of artwork at the age of ten. She graduated from the Art Institute of Los Angeles in 2005. Aminah is a freelance artist and works with various mediums (both paper and electronic). In addition to her mother's books, Aminah has illustrated books for many other authors.
So Many More Books is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8144-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/so-many-more-books/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/so-many-more-books/
