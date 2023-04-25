Columbus, OH Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAbuse and a Journey to Self-Love, a new book by Euphemia W. Scott-Nimely, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this collection of poetry, witness the evolution of a woman who subjects herself to an abusive relationship because she is desperate for someone to love her. She discovers the self-love of beauty that dwells within her, awaiting her acknowledgement and acceptance.
A powerful tool for self-validation, Abuse and a Journey to Self-Love is a poignant reminder that it is never too late to walk away; it is never too late to fall in love with yourself; and it is never a shame to look back and talk about your darkest moments, because you are greater than those moments and will always be.
About the Author
Euphemia W. Scott-Nimely is a registered nurse, BSN-RN. She is Liberian by birth and part of the Liberian community in Columbus, Ohio. She is married with four children.
Scott-Nimely loves to write, read, and listen to good music and sing. One of her greatest aspirations is to be of more help to the less fortunate children, and she hopes to one day help a child make a better life.
Abuse and a Journey to Self-Love is a 64-page paperback with fa retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3141-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/abuse-and-a-journey-to-self-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/abuse-and-a-journey-to-self-love/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us