Arlington, TX Author Publishes Autobiography
April 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDarkness Unfathomable: A Fractured Tale, a new book by Cherilyn Massah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Darkness Unfathomable: A Fractured Tale is about a young girl struggling with the darkness of mental illness, the healing of the wounds, and the success of the recovery. Having struggled herself, Cherilyn Massah wants to offer hope to anyone else who is struggling with mental illness.
About the Author
Cherilyn Massah has been retired for 16 years. Her hobbies include needlecrafts such as crochet and embroidering fashion apparel. She likes to travel. Massah and her husband have visited England, Fance, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Turkey, India, Nepal, China, UAE, Costa Rica, and Thailand.
Darkness Unfathomable: A Fractured Tale is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3206-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/darkness-unfathomable/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/darkness-unfathomable-a-fractured-tale/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
