Artificial intelligence in intensive care units: University Hospital Freiburg relies on x-cardiac technology in clinical routine

Severe post-operative bleeding and acute renal injury are among the most dangerous complications after heart or cardiac surgery. It is therefore all the more important to identify these risks at an early stage and to initiate appropriate treatment measures.x-cardiac GmbH develops AI-based software that has been trained for the early detection of complications after heart surgery on the basis of stored and anonymized data from several tens of thousands of patients."x-cardiac is proud to have gained such a renowned partner as the University Hospital Freiburg, which will incorporate our technology into their clinical practice. This follows the successful implementation of x-c-bleeding at the German Heart Center of the Charité (DHZC)," says CEO Oliver Höppner. "This cooperation underlines the importance of certified AI-supported medical devices in modern healthcare."Prof. Dr. med. Alexander Meyer, physician at the DHZC and Co-Founder of x-cardiac, emphasizes the versatile applicability of the developed technology: "Thanks to our intensive research and expertise, we were able to build up valuable know-how. With our x-cardiac AI factory, we are now able to quickly and efficiently develop approved medical devices for various disciplines to further improve the quality and efficiency of medical care."Given the changing German medical technology market, currently worth €46 billion, and the increasing importance of AI-driven software medical devices and digital biomarkers, x-cardiac is positioning itself as a pioneer in this dynamic environment.x-cardiac is experiencing growing interest from additional cardiac centers in their sales pipeline, while their dedicated team is continuously working on the development and certification of the next product generation. This will not only predict postoperative rebleeding, but also address acute renal injury after cardiac surgery.x-cardiac was founded at the end of 2020 with the support of the DHZB (now DHZC), the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) and Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin. The medical device "x-c-bleeding" meets all requirements for eligibility as a clinical decision support system under the Hospital Future Act (KHZG).