Naples, ME Authors Publish Children's Book
April 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf Dogs Could Fly, a new book by Sailor Jones and Ally Jones, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sailor and Ally Jones reside in the Lakes region of Naples, Maine. They decided it would be fun to write a children's book of Maine adventures!
Included are delightful illustrations of life on the water and in the air. Imagination and fun combine with Ally Jones's "Best Friend."
Sailor and Ally hope that you enjoy the book as much as they did creating it.
If Dogs Could Fly is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-252-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/if-dogs-could-fly/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/if-dogs-could-fly/
