Valley Stream, NY Author Publishes Book of Poetry
April 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Not Take a Second Look?, a new book by Yvette I. Stanford-Scotland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's a great, Big, Wonderful World. Why not take a second look? This story can be told in fewer words and pages and in more thought-provoking ways. In far less time the story can be told using rhyme and rhythm to stimulate the senses and encourage deeper thoughts. Too many of us in our busy life see/miss great miracles in the natural world and just keep going. Why not take a second look?
Who says poetry is boring? Read about sad, humorous, and conflicting events in nature written in poetry style that will make you just want to laugh out loudly while recognizing teachable moments. Poetry can aptly portray and convey sentiments and emotions in humorous and unusual ways. The wordplay also evokes thought and reflection. Readers are able to see themselves, their personalities, and behaviors reflected and enacted by the characters.
About the Author
Yvette I. Stanford-Scotland is an avid gardener and lover of nature. She has a passion for the outdoors and cultivates a summer garden each year.
Yvette has been a Special Education teacher with the New York City Department of Education for over twenty years. She earned a master's degree from Adelphi University. For the past seven years, she has sponsored an annual community event involving health, education, and athletic activities in Guyana. She loves to sew, cook, visit new places, and write. Yvette is married and has two adult children.
Why Not Take a Second Look? is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4312-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/why-not-take-a-second-look/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-not-take-a-second-look/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
