South Korean Author Publishes Historical Discussion
April 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWomen in Gray Robes: The Continuity of the Traditional in the Contemporary Religious Identity of Korean Buddhism, a new book by Chungwhan Sung, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Women in Gray Robes explores the lives and practices of the Korean Buddhist nuns of the famous seminary of the Unmunsa by combining historical analysis and ethnographic research and by applying a hermeneutic perspective.
About the Author
Chungwhan Sung received her B.A. and M. A. with a concentration in Buddhism from Dongguk University. She received her Ph.D. from the Department of Religion at the University of Florida. Throughout her academic career, she has studied Buddhism through the intersection of texts, history, and culture. She has worked on issues relating to cultural heritage in religion and Buddhism during globalization.
Women in Gray Robes: The Continuity of the Traditional in the Contemporary Religious Identity of Korean Buddhism is a 292-page paperback with a retail price of $70.00 (eBook $65.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3464-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/women-in-gray-robes-the-continuity-of-the-traditional-in-the-contemporary-religious-identity-of-korean-buddhism/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/women-in-gray-robes-the-continuity-of-the-traditional-in-the-contemporary-religious-identity-of-korean-buddhism/
