Margate, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
April 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInstant Change: Voices of Reason Give Abundance to the Soul, a new book by Gibson Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Would you like the power to change and go for anything you want in life?
In this book, all the secrets of mastering your emotions and attitude are revealed. Socrates said a person should employ time in improving oneself from other men's writings, so he shall gain easily what others have labored hard for. Emerson, on the other hand, pointed out that great men are those who see that spirituality is stronger than any material force, and that thoughts rule the world. The key is in the mind.
Would you like to be wise, happy, free, and rich in thoughts and action? Do you want to be able to deal with any difficulty in life? Do you want to be free?
Whatever questions you want answered or whatever knowledge you seek can be found in this book. Some of the greatest minds the world has ever seen shed light on those things we must face on this short journey we call life. Experience mental ecstasy with ideas on action, adversity, attitude, beauty, cause and effect, character, courage, death, education, emotion, fear, faith, friendship, happiness, hope, laziness, love, money, purpose, virtue, wisdom and the soul.
Instant Change: Voices of Reason Give Abundance to the Soul is a 406-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-623-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/instant-change-voices-of-reason-give-abundance-to-the-soul/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/instant-change-voices-of-reason-give-abundance-to-the-soul/
