Pensacola, FL Author Publishes Novel
April 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Hear Smoke!, a new book by Dr. Sherry A. White, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Hear Smoke! is a blistering recount of how two families collide (the Halfacre's and the Toogood's) as they survive the underbelly of the rural south from the 1930s through 1975. The multi-generational saga is riddled with humor, secrets, hardships, gut-wrenching loss, and self-acceptance. The historical references of the period's pop culture and winding path of humorous, cleverly written short story-like chapters will keep readers spellbound from start to finish. I Hear Smoke! is an explicit reminder to some readers of positive and not so positive nostalgia from their childhood.
About the Author
Dr. Sherry A. White has lived in the south all of her life, making her an expert in the field of southernism culture. She currently resides in Pensacola, Florida. Dr. White is a proud graduate of the University of Alabama. She has worked as CEO for a charity serving children and adults with developmental disabilities for the past thirty plus years.
Visit the author at https://ihearsmokebook.com/
I Hear Smoke! is a 366-page hardcover with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-631-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-hear-smoke/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-hear-smoke/
