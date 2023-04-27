Medfield, MA Author Publishes Book on Raising a Child with Down Syndrome
April 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Down Syndrome Boy, a new book by Leila V. Nunes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A mother shares her story of raising a child with Down Syndrome, and though different, in more ways than one-being a Brazilian immigrant and there being a language barrier-the young man is accepted into the family and is treated like any of the other children. That even with the language barrier and difficulties the caring, love, and patience always brings out a positive attitude in these children. Parents should treat their Down Syndrome child the same way they would treat any other person because this will allow them to be independent and live a more normal life.
About the Author
Leila V. Nunes's hobbies include reading, baking, and long walks. She has a special interest in literature. Nunes has two kids in college. Her family is from Brazil, and she currently lives in Massachusetts. She works at a preschool and has an associate's degree in early childhood education.
My Down Syndrome Boy is a 28-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4109-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-down-syndrome-boy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-down-syndrome-boy/
